National Stock Exchange was run by invisible Baba; but FM is silent: Congress

Ramkrishna was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and algo trading scam and abuse of power in the appointment of COO.



Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, "The probe found that Ramkrishna ran NSE with impunity. No one from the senior management, board, or the promoters, which include big government institutions and banks, ever objected to her ways. Instead, Ramkrishna was given Rs 44 crore as pending dues and salary when she left NSE."



Vallabh questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister on India's biggest financial scam of all time. "Why an IP address of emails sent by BABA can't be traced till now? The entire world is laughing at us that a country known as the Tech powerhouse of the world can't trace a BABA who is sending emails from an IP Address," he said.



The party asked who all had invested in NSE in the last 7.5 years, complete details of the holding, price of acquisition, and date of investment should be made public. The NSE is planning for an IPO and immediately after an IPO, value of investment made in the last 7.5 years will increase by 10 times.