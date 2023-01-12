National Youth day: National Youth Festival in K'taka, Congress leaders pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda
Vivekananda, who believed in India's intrinsic value of unity - 'Bharat Jodo', Kharge tweeted
National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, is celebrated on January 12 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Government of India in the year 1984 declared this day as National Youth Day and it has been celebrated ever since. Every year on this occasion, the government organises National Youth Festival in collaboration with one state willing to host from January 12 to January 16. This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the festival on January 12 in Huballi, Karnataka.
The 26th edition of the festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka. According to officials, the festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.
It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', they said, adding that the theme of this year's festival is 'Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat'
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday remembered spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, and said he believed in India's intrinsic value of unity.
Extending greetings on National Youth Day, he said the youth is vying for change and their aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress can be achieved only if the society is in harmony.
"We extend our warmest greetings on National Youth Day, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of one of India's greatest philosophers Swami Vivekananda, who believed in India's intrinsic value of unity - 'Bharat Jodo', he said in a tweet.
In his message to fellow citizens, especially the youth, Kharge said on the behalf of the Indian National Congress, "I extend you the warmest greetings on National Youth Day."
"Swami ji believed in India's intrinsic values of 'Bharat Jodo', which is clearly enunciated by his historic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, excerpts of which I want to recall today.
"Swami ji said 'Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilisation, and sent whole nations to despair," he said.
The Congress chief said as crores of our people, aspire and dream about unifying India and fighting prejudices and hate, Swami ji's message remains the guiding light for all of us, especially our youth.
Noting that India is home to a fifth of the world's youth population, he said India's youth is vying for change, dreaming about a better and secured life.
"They aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress. We know that this can only be possible if we break the barriers of religion, caste, language, ethnicity, colour, creed or gender.
"Only a society living in harmony can achieve this. So let us join hands to usher this change. Like Swami Vivekananda ji said - Arise! Awake! And stop not till the goal is reached!" Kharge said in his message.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday also paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda and said his teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.
"My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals," the president tweeted.
