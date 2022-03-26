Nationalism needs a villain, patriotism is pure love for country, says Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan on Saturday said there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism in cinema as he believes that there is no requirement of a "counter point" when showcasing love for the country.

The director, known for films such as Kabul Express , New York , Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83 , said his movies are a reflection of his own personality and every subject has their own demand.



Every filmmaker should have their own reflections (in the films that they make). We sometimes show tricolour in the films but today there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism, he said.

For nationalism, sometimes we need a counter point or a villain. However, you don't need any such thing for patriotism. Patriotism is a pure love for your country and you don't need a counterpoint. And that was my attempt (with 83'), he added.