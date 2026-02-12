Nationwide strike disrupts services; workers press for labour, privatisation reforms

A nationwide strike called by a joint platform of central trade unions on Thursday disrupted banking operations, public transport, industrial production and government services in parts of Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Bihar, while essential services continued largely unaffected in several other regions.

The strike, supported by organisations including AITUC — All India Trade Union Congress, CITU — Centre of Indian Trade Unions, HMS — Hind Mazdoor Sabha and sector-specific federations, was organised to protest labour reforms, privatisation policies and rising living costs. Worker groups held rallies, road blockades and demonstrations in industrial hubs and district headquarters, though the intensity of the shutdown varied from state to state.

Charter of demands

Trade union leaders said the agitation was centred on a common set of demands submitted earlier to the Union government. These included:

Withdrawal or review of the four labour codes

Halt to privatisation and disinvestment of public sector undertakings

Increase in minimum wages and strengthening of social security schemes

Protection of contractual, gig and platform workers

Measures to curb price rise and ensure pension security

Union representatives argued that rising inflation and job insecurity had worsened conditions for workers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

Banking and financial services affected

Public sector banking operations were partially disrupted in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as sections of bank employees joined the strike. Customers reported delays in cheque processing and reduced counter services in cities such as Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Insurance sector employees and postal unions also participated in some regions, slowing services during the day.

Private banks, digital payment platforms and ATMs remained operational in most metropolitan areas, limiting the broader financial impact.

Transport disruptions across states

Transport services witnessed varying degrees of disruption. In Kerala, several private buses stayed off the roads and autorickshaw unions supported the strike in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam, leading to reduced commuter movement during peak hours.