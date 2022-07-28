Native language communication is helping Indian women cricketers reach out to fans ahead of CWG

India has always been considered a cricket-loving nation where the cricketers in turn are given a God-like stature by the masses. Since long, men's cricket has overshadowed not only women's cricket but every other sport in our country.



However, the trend has been changing of late as women's cricket has gained momentum amongst the people. In recent times, women's cricket has caught everyone's eyeballs across the globe owing to a string of consistent performances by the Indian ladies.

Be it the ODI World Cup in 2017 or the T20 World Cup in 2020, the Indian women reached the finals in both the events showing the world they are a force to reckon with.