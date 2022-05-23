Navneet Rana to present her case before Privilege Committee

After being released on bail, Navneet Rana came to Delhi and met the Speaker of Lok Sabha on 9 May and briefed him about the whole matter.



The duo was booked and arrested by Khar Police Station on April 23 and slapped with several charges, including sedition, breach of public peace, making inciting statements, and other sections for their plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the Thackeray's personal home in Bandra east.