Navratri begins with great fervour, people throng temples in Delhi on first day

As the nine-day long festival of Navratri began on Sunday, huge crowd was seen at several major temples in the national capital, including Kalkaji temple.

Hundreds of devotees queued outside Kalkaji temple in south Delhi and also at other temples to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri.

Adequate arrangements were made by the temples across the city to deal with the heavy crowd of devotees arriving to offer prayers.

The celebrations of Navratri include worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms.