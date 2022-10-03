Navratri double tragedy: Man dies during garba, father dies of shock

In a double tragedy on Navratri, a 35-year-old man collapsed and died while playing 'garba' at a marquee in Virar town in Palghar, and upon hearing of the incident, his father also died due to the shock, officials said.

The incident happened late on Saturday night when Manish Narpat Sonigra was playing garba at the Global City housing complex in Evershine Nagar and suddenly crashed on the ground.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival late that night, said a relative.