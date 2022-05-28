Nawab Malik exposed farce behind drugs-on-cruise case, but paying price for it: Sanjay Raut

The ED raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering probe against Parab and others linked to the alleged irregularities in a land deal in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges.



Parab is the third minister of the MVA government, who has come under the ED's radar after Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, who have been arrested by the probe agency in different cases.



Responding to a question on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Raut said the Sena has the numbers to get both its candidates elected to the Upper House of Parliament.



He further said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had told Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje that he will have to consult his party leaders over supporting an independent candidate for Rajya Sabha.



"It was the party's decision to have a Shiv Sainik as the second candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls," Raut said.



On Friday, Sambhajiraje pulled out of the Rajya Sabha election race. His announcement came in the wake of the Shiv Sena's refusal to support his candidature as an independent candidate.