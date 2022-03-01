Nawab Malik pleas HC to quash money laundering case against him

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case involving underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim, has moved to the Bombay High Court against his arrest.



Malik in his plea has urged the Court to quash the PMLA case lodged by the central probe agency.



He has also mentioned his plea that his arrest was illegal and sought to be released immediately.