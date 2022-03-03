Nawab Malik's custody extended till March 7

ED sources have claimed that they have established money trail linking Nawab Malik to people connected to the underworld. ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in a few real estate projects.



The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter. Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel was also interrogated in the matter.



On February 3, the NIA received an information that Dawood Ibrahim was raising terror funds and was working with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). He was controlling criminal activities in India through close aides.