Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit in Bombay HC seeking Rs 100 cr damages from his ex-wife, brother

As per the suit, Nawazuddin had appointed Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008 and "blindly" assigned all financial work to him.



However, Shamasuddin started cheating and defrauding Nawazuddin and purchased properties using the actor's money, the suit alleged.



It added that when the actor learnt about the fraud and raised queries, Shamasuddin instigated Aaliya to file a false case against Nawazuddin.



The actor claimed Aaliya and Shamsuddin have misappropriated Rs 21 crore from him.



When Nawazuddin demanded that properties be returned to him, Shamasuddin and Aaliya joined hands and started blackmailing the actor by uploading "cheap videos and comments on social media", the suit said.