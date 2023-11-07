Naxal encounters, IED blast during 1st phase of polling in Chhattisgarh

An IED blast triggered by Naxalites and three different encounters between them and security personnel marred the first phase of polling underway in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, was injured in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Sukma district while his unit was undertaking an area domination operation to ensure security during the polls, they said.

An AK-47 rifle was recovered after an encounter between Naxalites and security personnel in Kanker district, where polling is being held in the first phase of the state assembly elections, the officials said.

Some Naxalites might have been killed or injured in the face-off, they claimed.