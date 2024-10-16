Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow; Puri, jeera aloo, and ladoos on the menu for guests

Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP's chief ministerial face in the recent Haryana assembly elections, was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday. He is set to take the oath for his second term as Chief Minister on Thursday, with much fanfare.

The announcement came after a meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs at the party's office in Panchkula, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who served as central observers.

Saini, 54, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar, as the state’s chief minister earlier this year.

The BJP secured a third consecutive term in Haryana, clinching 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, with the results declared on October 8. The Congress, meanwhile, managed to boost its numbers to 37 seats--six more than in the 2014 elections.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are all expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Panchkula, which is set to be nothing short of a spectacle.