NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove programmes found violating code of ethics

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has asked News18 India, TimesNow and Zee News to remove from their online platforms videos of certain programmes aired by them after it found them to be in violation of the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards and Specific Guidelines.

In an order on a complaint against News18 India for its programme 'Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge', the NBDSA found the debate on the premise that 20 per cent Muslims were ganging up against Hindus constituting 80 per cent of the country's population to be violating the fundamental principles of impartiality, objectivity and neutrality in reporting.

The NBDSA imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the channel and also directed it to run a ticker once every hour for 24 hours, starting at 8 am on March 6, stating that the said programme was found to be in violation of the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards relating to Impartiality, Objectivity and Neutrality and Specific Guidelines Covering Reportage relating to Racial and Religious Harmony.