NC discusses strategy for upcoming ULB polls in Jammu

The National Conference on Sunday called a meeting of its leaders in Jammu to discuss the strategy for the urban local bodies elections likely to take place later this year, a party spokesperson said.

NC's Jammu Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta chaired the meeting of party leaders and workers from Jammu Urban, urging them to conduct ward-wise poll campaigns under a "meticulously planned result-oriented strategy".

"The victory of the National Conference is the only solution for bidding farewell to all the problems being faced by the people who are fed up with the BJP's governance and the miseries thrust upon them by the party's proxy administration," Gupta said.