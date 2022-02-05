NC rejects delimitation panel's 2nd draft proposal suggesting creation of new constituencies in J&K

The fresh proposal included redrawing of constituencies in the union territory as well as increasing the number of constituencies -- six in Jammu and one in Kashmir.



Dar said a detailed response of the party will be given after discussing the implications of what has been proposed in the report by the commission.



Earlier also, the party had rejected the first draft proposal by the panel which proposed to increase six assembly seats in Jammu and one assembly seat in Kashmir.



The proposal was opposed by the mainstream political parties in the Valley.