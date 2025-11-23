NCB, police recover 328 kg meth worth Rs 262 crore from Delhi's Chhatarpur; 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police have busted a transnational methamphetamine cartel with the recovery of 328 kg of the contraband, worth around Rs 262 crore, from a house in Delhi's Chhatarpur, a government statement issued on Sunday said.

The crackdown, named "Operation Crystal Fortress" -- a coordinated intelligence-based operation targeting high-volume synthetic drug networks -- resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including a woman from Nagaland, on November 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said.

Stated to be one of the biggest recoveries of the illicit substance in the national capital, the massive cache of high-quality methamphetamine was unearthed at the residence of the Nagaland-native woman in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, and she was arrested with the support of Nagaland police, the ministry said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated the joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police for busting the transnational methamphetamine cartel and recovering drugs worth Rs 262 crore.

"This decisive action is the culmination of a relentless pursuit over last few months based on intelligence and technical intercepts uncovering a well-organised trafficking chain, eventually leading to this major breakthrough," the MHA statement said.

It said other operatives have also been identified, including the kingpin operating from abroad, who is also wanted in a case related to the recovery of 82.5 kg of high-grade cocaine by the NCB last year, in Delhi.

"Efforts are underway, in coordination with international enforcement partners, to secure his deportation to India to face legal proceedings," it said.

The MHA said preliminary investigation indicates the cartel was operating through multiple couriers, safe-houses, and layered handlers, with Delhi being used as a key hub for distribution, both within India and overseas.

(With inputs from PTI)