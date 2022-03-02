NCB says probe yet to be completed in Aryan Khan drug case

SIT chief & NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh said investigations in the matter were on.



"As far as media reports on non-availability of evidence against Aryan Khan are concerned, these are not true and just speculation. Investigation is not yet completed and it is premature to say anything at this stage," said Mr Singh.



An NCB team headed by then Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise yacht where a drug party was reportedly underway on the intervening night of October 2 and 3.



Aryan Khan and few others were detained by the team on charges of consuming drugs.