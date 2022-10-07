NCB seizes mephedrone worth more than Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; ex-Air India pilot among 6 held

"On Thursday, the NCB team raided a godown located on S B Road in Fort area of south Mumbai and seized 50 mephedrone," he said.



After that, the anti-drug agency arrested two persons, including the kingpin of the cartel, he said, adding that one of the accused, Sohail Gafar Mahida, is a former Air India pilot.



Mephedrone, also known as meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.