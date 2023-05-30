NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook

The NCERT has dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to education ministry officials.

The SGPC had last month alleged that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) misrepresented historical details about Sikhs in its Class 12 political science textbook.

The Sikh body's objection pertained to the mention of the Anandpur Sahib resolution in the book "Politics In India Since Independence".

The dropped sentences are -- "the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation" and "the more extreme elements started advocating secession from India and the creation of 'Khalistan'".