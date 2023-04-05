NCERT removes portions related to ban on RSS after Gandhi's assassination from textbook

Speaking on the matter in Parliament, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi stated that the syllabus of books was rationalised in view of the loss of education in the pandemic and it was done to reduce the stress faced by students.



NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said that the load of textbooks was reduced as the students had suffered a lot in the pandemic and it was an attempt to help the stressed students and as a responsibility towards society and the nation.



Along with this, the NCERT has categorically rejected allegations that the changes have been made to suit a particular ideology.