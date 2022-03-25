NCLT declares Supertech Ltd insolvent, 25K home buyers may be affected

Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of its twin towers in Noida and last month, the Noida authority had informed the top court that Supertech 40-story twin towers will be demolished on May 22.



The court also had said that home buyers, who paid for flats in the 40-storey twin towers, have to be refunded on or before February 28.



Senior advocate S. Ganesh, representing Supertech, submitted that there are 38 impleadment applications have been filed seeking refund of the amount.