NCP meet in Shirdi: Sharad Pawar says BJP rejected in many states, targets PM Modi

Speaking at the NCP meeting, the veteran politician expressed confidence that the party workers would bring a 'political change' in the state.



Pawar has been undergoing treatment for infection and fever.



At the convention, Pawar, who was looking tired, spoke for a few minutes. He said since he has been advised to rest for 10 to 15 days, he wouldn't be able to speak at length.



He then asked party leader Dilip Walse Patil to read out his speech.



Later in the afternoon, Pawar flew back to the Mumbai hospital with a team of doctors.



Pawar said except in states like Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and some Northeastern states, the majority of the country has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



In the states of Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, the respective governments were toppled by (BJP) by misusing Central probe agencies, he alleged.



"A prime minister has to have a vision for the inclusive development of all and be broad-minded but unfortunately this is not the prevailing situation. The PM should focus all his energies (to revive) the weakening economy and bringing down inflation.



"But the state (Maharashtra) and Central governments lack the vision of going beyond caste, religion and political affiliations to achieve the empowerment of women, workers, labour class, tribals, and backward classes,'' he said.



Pawar said projects like Vedanta Foxconn and Tata Airbus have been diverted to Gujarat right under the eye of the state government. "This is shameful," he added.



Instead of diverting the Tata-Airbus project to Gujarat, the Centre should have focused on making defence projects more efficient, the former Union minister said.



He alleged the incumbent state government was "narrow-minded" which is not a good sign for Maharashtra.



Pawar said the NCP can change the politics of communalism and create awareness of progressive thinking among the people.



The NCP is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also includes Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress.



"We have to create new and strong leadership. The NCP should remain united and work as a strong political outfit, stay committed to progressive ideology, and not fall prey to inducements and allurement. We have to fight to save the Constitution and democracy and defeat communal forces," he said.