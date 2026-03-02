NCP MLA Amol Mitkari claims pilot in Ajit Pawar plane crash is alive

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA Amol Mitkari has made a sensational claim regarding the Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra’s former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, alleging that the aircraft’s pilot Sumit Kapoor is still alive.

Describing the crash as resembling a suspense film, Mitkari said the incident continues to raise troubling questions. According to him, Kapoor survived the crash and is currently in California.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report has also, he said, deepened doubts around the circumstances of the crash.

Following the report’s release, Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar shared a video on social media purportedly showing Rohit Singh — owner of VSR Ventures and a pilot — asleep in the main pilot’s seat of a VSR aircraft while in flight. Jay Pawar demanded Singh’s arrest.

Mitkari said the investigation has yet to reach any definitive conclusion, adding that attributing the crash solely to weather conditions would be misleading.