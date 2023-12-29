NCP split: Chose to struggle with father than side with power and Amit Shah, claims Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday, 28 December said she had two choices in front of her, power and struggle, and she chose the latter.

"I had two options, power and struggle. On the side of struggle, there was my father and on the side of power was (Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader) Amit Shah. I had to choose between power and struggle. I chose struggle," she said at a public meeting in Indapur.

"Do not forget the person who has given you birth. Someone has to say the truth. If we all get scared, there will be no democracy in the country. Today, we were sabotaged. Tomorrow you will meet the same fate," she said in an apparent reference to the split in the NCP on July 2 this year.

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, while Sule and several others chose to remain with party founder Sharad Pawar.