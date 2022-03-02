NCP toughens stand, says Malik won't be forced to quit

Attacking the BJP, he said it has become habitual for the opposition party to hurl false allegations against the government prior to the legislative sessions, demand resignation and then disrupt the legislature.



Patil also said that the MVA is ready to hold the Speaker's election during the session and urged the Opposition to sit across the table and decide.



"We shall invite them for the session-eve tea-party as always, but they will boycott it as usual. We appeal to the Opposition to join the tea-party, hold discussions with the government to ensure all issues are resolved," Patil exhorted.