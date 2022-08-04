NCPCR: Social media platforms posing new challenges to child safety

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is of the view that social media platforms are posing new challenges to child safety.



"Children are being manipulated on social media platforms, technically known as grooming and these agencies are not ready to cooperate. The government wants these companies to give parents the right to access to accounts of children on social media," said Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR while talking to reporters.



Claiming that the social media platforms chose to remain ignorant to concerns like phishing, grooming, cyber bullying and so on, he said: "We are not asking them to give the rights to strangers and therefore their dilly-dallying over engaging parents to monitor the social media use of their children is shocking and unacceptable."