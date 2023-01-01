NCW received nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes against women in 2022

Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints, followed by Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362).



According to the data, the highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from Uttar Pradesh.



The number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is the highest since 2014, when the panel had received 33,906 complaints.



As many as 2,523 complaints were received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, according to the data.