NCW sends 2-member team to probe Ghaziabad gang rape

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a 2-member fact-finding team to probe the case.



"@NCWIndia is taking cognizance of the matter and sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," tweeted NCW.



The tweet was followed by, "@NCWIndia has sent a fact finding team to GTB Hospital to meet the victim & her family. The team will also meet concerned police authorities. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to file FIR and to arrest all the accused at the earliest."