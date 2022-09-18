NCW takes cognisance of 'leaked videos' of Chandigarh University students

The National Commission for Women has sought an FIR in connection with alleged suicide attempts by students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali after their 'videos' were 'leaked'.

The Commission said it has come across multiple media reports and Twitter posts alleging that videos of girls living in a hostel of Chandigarh University have been leaked and some of them tried to end their lives.

Protests erupted on the campus of the university over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded. Students also claimed that the administration was trying to cover up the cases of suicides.