NCW team arrives in Kolkata to inspect alleged harassment of women

National Commission for Women (NCW) team arrived in Kolkata on Monday to visit different places in the state where alleged harassment of women by TMC activists has taken place.

The team will visit Panchla in Kolkata, adjacent to Howrah, where a woman BJP candidate was allegedly dragged out of the polling booth during the recently concluded panchayat polls and her modesty was outraged.

The team will visit Malda in north Bengal to investigate the matter of harassment of two tribal women at Pakua Hat in that district allegedly by a group of people.

“NCW team shall take into account its findings after interaction with all the concerned authorities; recommend remedial measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future,” NCW said in a Twitter.