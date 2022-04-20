NDMC 'razes' hopes for better future at Jahangirpuri

"My sister Rahima (40) had a shop near the masjid and it has been demolished. The shop selling tea, coffee and other items helped her run her house but she has lost everything now. She did not get a notice or an order prior to the demolition. We are not being allowed to come out of our homes," lamented Nazma (35), who used to help her sister in the business.



Ganesh Kumar Gupta, whose fruit juice shop was also razed, said he will go to the court.



"My shop was registered under DDA allotment in 1977. I have been running after police and other officials with my documents since the morning. My shop was razed at 11.30 am, I told them about the Supreme Court order but they did not listen to me. I will go to the court," Gupta said.



A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered the stopping of the drive and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against those involved in Saturday's communal clashes.