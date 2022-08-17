Nearly 14 mn US kids infected with Covid

Nearly 14 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

Almost 371,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Approximately 6.4 million reported cases have been added in 2022, it said.