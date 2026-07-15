Nearly 19,000 files purportedly linked to Kudankulam nuclear plant posted online
Reliance Group confirms 'partial breach' of data hosted on a third-party server; leaked files reportedly include blueprints and inspection records
Nearly 19,000 files purportedly linked to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu have been posted online by ransomware group World Leaks, raising concerns over the exposure of data associated with India's largest nuclear power facility, Reuters has reported.
The files were labelled as belonging to Reliance Group, a contractor associated with the nuclear plant. Reliance Group has confirmed a "partial breach" involving data hosted on a server operated by third-party provider Yotta and said the Indian government had been informed about the incident.
According to the Reuters report, the documents are dated between 2016 and mid-2025 and allegedly contain information related to work at the Kudankulam facility.
The files reportedly include blueprints linked to ventilation and cooling systems at Units 3 and 4 of the nuclear power plant, along with supplier lists, inspection records and an insurance policy associated with the facility.
Reuters said it had reviewed the files posted online but could not independently verify their authenticity. The reported leak has also not been established as involving the plant's core reactor systems.
The documents do not appear to concern the reactors' core systems, which are supplied by Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, according to the report.
The reported breach instead appears to involve documents associated with a contractor and stored on infrastructure operated by a third-party data provider.
Reliance Group's acknowledgement of a partial breach confirms that some data hosted on the Yotta-operated server was compromised, though the full extent and sensitivity of the affected information remain unclear.
The posting of the files by World Leaks comes amid growing concerns over cyberattacks and ransomware incidents targeting critical infrastructure and organisations associated with strategically important facilities.
Further examination of the documents and official assessments would be required to determine their authenticity, the extent of the breach and whether the exposure poses any operational or security risk to the Kudankulam nuclear facility.