Nearly 19,000 files purportedly linked to Kudankulam nuclear plant posted online

Nearly 19,000 files purportedly linked to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu have been posted online by ransomware group World Leaks, raising concerns over the exposure of data associated with India's largest nuclear power facility, Reuters has reported.

The files were labelled as belonging to Reliance Group, a contractor associated with the nuclear plant. Reliance Group has confirmed a "partial breach" involving data hosted on a server operated by third-party provider Yotta and said the Indian government had been informed about the incident.

According to the Reuters report, the documents are dated between 2016 and mid-2025 and allegedly contain information related to work at the Kudankulam facility.

The files reportedly include blueprints linked to ventilation and cooling systems at Units 3 and 4 of the nuclear power plant, along with supplier lists, inspection records and an insurance policy associated with the facility.

Reuters said it had reviewed the files posted online but could not independently verify their authenticity. The reported leak has also not been established as involving the plant's core reactor systems.