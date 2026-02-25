Nearly 300 IIM Nagpur students boycott exam over disciplinary action
Protest follows debarment of 40 first-year MBA students for attending unauthorised farewell party
Nearly 300 first-year MBA students at Indian Institute of Management Nagpur boycotted their mid-term examination in protest against disciplinary action taken against 40 classmates, an institute official said on Wednesday.
The dispute arose after around 75 students from the first and second-year batches attended a farewell gathering for seniors on the night of 21 February without prior permission. According to the official, the students returned to their hostel on campus the following morning, despite rules requiring them to be back by 10pm and to inform their parents if delayed.
The institute subsequently barred 40 first-year students who attended the event from sitting their mid-term examination scheduled for Tuesday, citing violation of campus regulations.
In response, about 300 first-year students, including those debarred, staged what was described as a silent protest and chose not to appear for the examination. Some second-year students who had attended the farewell also joined the demonstration, reportedly concerned about potential action against them ahead of their own exams.
The institute’s director was reportedly out of town when the matter escalated.
Officials said the issue has since been resolved. Second-year MBA students sat for their end-term examination on Wednesday as scheduled, while a new date will be announced for the first-year students who skipped their mid-term paper.
With PTI input
