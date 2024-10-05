Nearly 50% polling till 3 pm in Haryana assembly polls: ECI

Nearly 50 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm in the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday in which the ruling BJP is eyeing a third term and the Congress seeking a comeback after a decade.

Officials said polling was going on smoothly barring a stray incident.

According to Election Commission data, a poll percentage of 49.13 was recorded till 3 pm after voting began at 7 am.

Till 3 pm, Ambala recorded a poll percentage of 49.39, Bhiwani 50.31, Charkhi Dadri 47.08, Faridabad 41.71, Fatehabad 52.46, Hisar 51.25, Jhajjar 49.68, Jind 53.94, Kaithal 50.58, Karnal 49.17, Kurukshetra 52.13, Mahendragarh 52.67, Mewat (Nuh) 56.59, Palwal 56.02, Panipat 49.40, Rewari 50.22, Rohtak 50.62, Sirsa 48.78, Sonipat 45.86 and Yamunanagar 56.79.

While voting was picking up pace in many districts, it was comparatively slow in Panchkula and Gurugram districts. At 3 pm, Gurgaon had the lowest poll percentage at 38.61 followed by Panchkula 42.60.

In Nuh district, there was a clash among supporters of the Congress' sitting MLA from Punhana and Independent candidate Rahish Khan in a village in the constituency which left three injured.

Among the top names in the fray are Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the BJP's Anil Vij and O P Dhankar, the Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, the INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala.

The BJP, Congress, the INLD-BSP the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key parties contesting the polls. A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 Independent nominees.

Voting will conclude at 6 pm and counting will be taken up on October 8.