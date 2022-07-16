Nearly 80 pc prisoners are undertrials, need to question procedures: CJI

Justice seekers can achieve inexpensive and expeditious resolution of their disputes. The same will also reduce the burden on the courts, he said.



At the event, the CJI also inaugurated NALSA LACMS portal, mobile app and ePrisons initiatives.



He said that the New Legal Aid cases management portal and mobile app would be of great assistance to the legal aid beneficiary, as they will be sharing a common platform with the legal aid lawyer.



This app will not only increase the efficiency of case management but will also lead to accountability and transparency as to the handling of the case, he said.



Talking about the E-prisons portal, he said that it is a step toward transparency and expediency, keeping the interests of the prisoner at the core. He said that all relevant information regarding an inmate, such as the details of their incarceration and pending court cases, is just a click away.



He said that 6.1 lakh prisoners are there in 1,378 prisons in the country and they are one of the most vulnerable sections of our society.



Prisons are black boxes. Prisoners are often unseen, unheard citizens, he said.



He said that prolonged separation from family and society can have a detrimental impact on the mental health and socialisation of an inmate and through the initiative of e-Mulakat, the families of inmates can be in constant touch with them with ease.



He said that the eParole application is another initiative through which inmates can have continuity of social existence and interaction.



Earlier, he said that a single violation of a right can spiral into grave consequences quickly.