Need air pollution subsidy for women to move from solid fuels to LPG: Sunita Narain

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched on May 1, 2016, aims to provide clean fuel to women below the poverty line to prevent health-related issues.

Under the scheme, financial support of Rs 1,600 is provided for each LPG connection for BPL households. The connections are given in the name of the women head of the households.

The scheme is being implemented using the money saved in LPG subsidy through the 'give-it-up' campaign. People who have given up subsidies are buying LPG cylinders at market price.

Narain also said the overall pollution from electric vehicles is not lower than BS VI-compliant vehicles.

"Only thing is you've moved pollutants from Delhi to Chhattisgarh where power plants are.

"So, if we are looking to find a solution from electric vehicles (EV) we need to move our power plants to cleaner coal or move them to gas or renewables to reduce emissions. The overall impact of EVs will be much better if the electricity is clean," she said.

However, EVs will play a much better role in Delhi as they do not have the factor of local pollution compared to diesel and petrol vehicles.

"Still, you need to transform mobility if you want to have a greater impact of EVs. Bringing in a few cars and autos won't work. We will see an impact if we have all cars, taxis, autos and buses running on electricity," Narain said.

She also said there has been a lot of effort to complicate the sources "so that we do not act (against air pollution)".

"We need more knowledge, science, we need to know more sources of pollution. But we first need to act on what we know.

"The inability to act has also a lot to do with the fact that it is an extremely politically contested issue... Air pollution is not a very polite issue which can be discussed very gently because it has interests which are in the interest of air pollution versus what needs to be done," the environmentalist said.

Narain said a lot has been done to improve the quality of fuel and vehicle technology. But "now the problem is the very large number of vehicles on the roads", she said.

"It's simple science. If you keep adding vehicles on the roads, you end up negating the impact of cleaning the fuel and vehicles. We need a complete reinvention of mobility, which we have not even begun to address," she said.