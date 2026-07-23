Need education system that inspires confidence: Abhinav Bindra
A nation’s strength lies not just in its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its youth, says Olympic gold medallist
India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Thursday called for an education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures young minds, as protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination continue to intensify across the country.
While steering clear of directly commenting on the ongoing demand for the removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bindra stressed the importance of transparency and fairness in the education system.
"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," Bindra said in a post on X.
Highlighting the broader role of education in shaping a nation’s future, the Olympic champion said, "The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people."
"An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths," he added.
Bindra urged collective efforts to strengthen the education framework, saying a robust system should remain a "source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come".
His remarks come amid a wave of protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, with student groups demanding accountability and reforms. The controversy has also been linked to reports of student suicides, intensifying calls for action and greater transparency in competitive exams.
The protests have received support from environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has joined the agitation through a hunger strike. Wangchuk was initially moved to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors raised concerns over his deteriorating health parameters and was later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his wife approached the Delhi High Court seeking his transfer from the government facility.
Earlier, hundreds of students attempting to march towards Parliament on 20 July faced resistance from Delhi Police, which used measures including tear gas and baton charges to stop the demonstration.
As the debate over examination reforms continues, Bindra’s appeal has added another voice to the growing demand for an education system rooted in fairness, credibility and trust.
With PTI inputs