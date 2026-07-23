Need education system that inspires confidence: Abhinav Bindra

India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Thursday called for an education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures young minds, as protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination continue to intensify across the country.

While steering clear of directly commenting on the ongoing demand for the removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bindra stressed the importance of transparency and fairness in the education system.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," Bindra said in a post on X.

Highlighting the broader role of education in shaping a nation’s future, the Olympic champion said, "The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people."