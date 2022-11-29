'Need good judges', SC declines to entertain plea for doubling the judges

The bench told him that the Supreme Court in the US or UK will not entertain such a petition, and added "we are overburdened because of the system, not becausea"



Chief Justice Chandrachud said there are problems, but these simplistic things would not offer a solution, and pointed out that when he was in Allahabad High Court the then law minister had asked him to increase the judges to 25 per cent.



"I was like good lord; I cannot even fill the 160. Ask the Bombay High Court how many good lawyers are willing to accept judgeship. Merely adding more judges is not the answer, you need good judges," he said, adding that the petitioner should examine statistics and do some more research on vacancies in courts.