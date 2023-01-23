Need mental conditioning coach going ahead: coach Reid after India's shock exit from WC

"I am not making comments on the players. We still have to play two matches (classification matches for 9th to 16th place)."



"We made a lot of circle penetration but we could not convert them. Three or four more (goals) could have been there."



The Australian said lack of penalty corner conversion was not the only issue against New Zealand.



"PC was a factor but not the only one. The problem tonight was every time we won the ball we gave it back (to the opponents) and that happened many times. That was the telling factor and you can't do that at this level."



Reid, whose tenure is up to the 2024 Olympics, gave no hints of leaving the job as he listed the matches coming up.



"After these two classification matches, we have Pro League matches against Germany and Australia and then we have a Test series against Australia. But our focus is on the next match."





India will play Japan on January 26 in the classification match.