Need professional approach to history not religion-based victimisation theory: Romila Thapar

Going beyond the complexities of politics, she highlighted marriage alliances that were intended to strengthen social bonding.



"The Mughal royal family married into Rajput royal families of high status. Since Muslims as non-caste aliens were treated as 'mleccha' by upper caste Hindus, did the Rajput ruling families lose face marrying into a 'mleccha' family even if it was the imperial family?" she posed.



"Apparently not. Was it a matter of pride that they were marrying 'up' as it were? There was of course no 'love jihad' in those days. Memoirs and autobiographies do not suggest that these were forced marriages since sociability among them on both sides was applauded," Thapar added.



Holding that fake news is creating immense problems, she made a plea that the history taught in schools should be based on reliable evidence and preferably be the history of professional historians.



She went back to the metaphor of Eric Hobsbawm and questioned, "Should we let the relationship between the poppy and the heroin addict remain as it is? Or should we insist that the heroin addict should question the visions seen? Or, should we reassess the quality of the opium? All knowledge advances by asking questions."