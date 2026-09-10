‘Need to hear every student’: Rahul asks for feedback before Indore ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 10 September announced that the fifth edition of his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ initiative will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on 19 September, saying the voice of every student must be heard to change the education system.

Gandhi has held four ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ events in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune. The last, held in Pune on 22 August, was focused on girl students.

The Indore edition has already generated a substantial response, with the Congress claiming that tens of thousands of students have registered. The party said more than 75,000 registrations had been received by 7 September, with the figure crossing 1 lakh a day later. The event is aimed at mobilising around 50,000 students from Indore and neighbouring areas.

The event, however, has faced a familiar administrative hurdle. It was originally scheduled for 12 September at Indore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but the state government denied permission for the venue, prompting the Congress to postpone it to 19 September. The stadium, under the Indore Municipal Corporation, is governed by restrictions on its use, with the civic authorities saying it can be used for sporting activities or state-level government programmes.

The Congress has since proposed alternative venues, including an IDA ground, while the district administration and the party have differed over whether a formal application for the venue had been submitted. As of 8 September, the final venue had still not been settled.