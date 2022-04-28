Need to prepare for intense, small duration operations: IAF Chief

"In the force, space and time continuum, there would be a need for us to prepare for short swift wars as well as be ready for a long drawn standoff akin to what we are seeing in eastern Ladakh," he said.



The IAF Chief said there will be a need to cater for "resources bridging" and transportation for such contingencies.



"A focused action plan needs to be developed for indigenisation of all critical components in order to achieve the nation's mandate of 'Atma-Nirbharata' (self-reliance)," he said.



Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said logistics have been identified as a critical tool for the nation's economic progress.



"It has been identified as one of the key drivers for ease of doing business and making Indian supply chains globally competitive," he said.