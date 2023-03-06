Need to take stand against BJP's 'corruption washing machine': Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's "corruption washing machine" to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "authoritarian regime".



In an editorial published in Saamana, the Shiv Sena said harassing the Opposition and staying in power doesn't augur well for democracy.



Leaders of nine opposition parties, including chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao, have written to the prime minister alleging "blatant misuse" of Central agencies against members of the opposition.



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are the signatories from Maharashtra.



"Now is the time to stand up to the BJP's 'Corruption Washing Machine' and save the country. A letter signed by several Opposition leaders including former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thrown a light on the authoritarian regime in the country," the Saamana said.