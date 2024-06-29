NEET paper leak: How much did Jay Jalaram School pay BJP, Congress asks

Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the BJP government in Gujarat of being aware of the NEET paper leak but remaining silent on the issue.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress chief on Saturday questioned why Jay Jalaram School, identified as the epicentre of the paper leak, was still permitted to serve as an exam centre.

"How much money has Jay Jalaram School contributed to the BJP fund?" Gohil asked. "Why has the chairman of Jay Jalaram School not been arrested yet?"

According to Gohil, students from multiple states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, and Bihar, travelled to Gujarat's Godhra to take the exam, having made prior arrangements.