NEET paper leak: How much did Jay Jalaram School pay BJP, Congress asks
Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil accuses Union and Gujarat governments of being aware of NEET paper leak but staying silent
Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the BJP government in Gujarat of being aware of the NEET paper leak but remaining silent on the issue.
Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress chief on Saturday questioned why Jay Jalaram School, identified as the epicentre of the paper leak, was still permitted to serve as an exam centre.
"How much money has Jay Jalaram School contributed to the BJP fund?" Gohil asked. "Why has the chairman of Jay Jalaram School not been arrested yet?"
According to Gohil, students from multiple states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, and Bihar, travelled to Gujarat's Godhra to take the exam, having made prior arrangements.
He alleged that money and blank cheques were collected from these students in advance, with instructions to write 'Jay Jalaram School Gujarati Medium' as their exam centre on the NEET application. The understanding was that the blank cheques would be filled in once the students secured admission.
Tushar Bhatt, a teacher at Jay Jalaram School and the deputy centre superintendent for NEET, is the primary accused in the case. The second accused is Purushottam Mahavir Prasad, the city coordinator for the NEET exam and the principal of Jay Jalaram School. Both have been arrested.
Gohil explained that their role was to seal the exam papers in boxes and courier them immediately after the exam. However, they allegedly opened the boxes post-exam, marked the correct answers, and then resealed the boxes for courier.
Additionally, three more individuals — Parshuram, Vinod Anand, and Arif Vahora — have been arrested for allegedly collecting money from the students' families.
Gohil questioned the investigation's integrity, asking, "Why are only small fish being caught while the big crocodiles are being released in the NEET paper leak investigation?"
