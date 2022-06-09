NEET-PG-21 counselling: Education and people's health can't be compromised, says Supreme Court

In 2021, out of the said 1,456 vacant seats, 800/900 seats were opted for but the students did not take admission.



The ASG submitted that classes have already started in February and now holding classes for another six to eight months is not feasible.



He said the NEET 2022 teaching will also be compromised if further rounds of counselling are conducted.



Advocate Gaurav Sharma, appearing for National Medical Council, informed the court that counseling for NEET-PG 2021 was closed after nine rounds of counselling.



He said this problem crops up every year and this situation was also considered in 2019.



The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed the top court on Wednesday that it has concluded four rounds of online counselling for NEET-PG-21 and it cannot fill 1,456 seats by conducting a special stray round of counselling as the software stands closed.



The DGHS said the prayer of the petitioners for a special stray round of counselling is at a belated stage, as it will disrupt the whole process for the upcoming counselling session for NEET-PG-22 as the counselling for two academic sessions cannot run concurrently.



On Wednesday, the apex court had pulled up Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for leaving more than 1450 seats vacant in NEET-PG-21, saying it will not only put the aspirants in difficulty but would also lead to a dearth of doctors.



The batch of petitions has been filed by doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and concluded on May 7 by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) post the All India Stray Vacancy Round.



One of the petitions filed by Dr. Astha Goel and others through advocate Tanvi Dubey said on April 18, vide a notification, the MCC declared that there existed 323 vacant seats in UG Counselling, and in order to make sure that these precious seats do not go to waste, they would be conducting a Special Stray Round for the same.



The plea said it is pertinent to mention here that this is a practice that has been followed by the MCC previously wherein Special Stray Rounds for UG and PG have been conducted in order to ensure that seats don't go vacant. However, this wasn't followed this year.