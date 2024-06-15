NEET protests: Police lathicharge NSUI activists in Kota; ABVP seeks re-test

The Rajasthan Police on Friday, 14 June, resorted to lathicharge to disperse the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists, who while protesting against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, tried to enter inside the collectorate in Kota.

Earlier, around 300 NSUI activists gathered outside the Circuit House in Kota and from there, they took out a foot march to the collectorate.

Police had put up barricades outside the collectorate and stopped the protesting NSUI activists from moving forward. Some workers reportedly climbed on the barricades, demanding to go inside. Meanwhile, there was also a scuffle between the police and the protestors after which, the police resorted to lathicharge and drove them away.

Rajasthan NSUI president Vinod Jakhar said that the dreams of lakhs of children to become doctors are being shattered. "The false arguments of the government will not work. The NEET paper was leaked. It should be cancelled and a re-examination should be conducted.