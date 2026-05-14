NEET-UG leak: CBI cites conspiracy, seeks week's custody of accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought seven days’ police custody of four men arrested in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, telling a Delhi court that the medical entrance examination was compromised through the online circulation of question papers before the test.

In its remand application filed before Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta, the agency said the accused — Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal and Dinesh Biwal — were arrested in Jaipur on 13 May.

The CBI alleged that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 3 May, had been compromised after question papers were circulated in PDF format through WhatsApp and Telegram ahead of the examination.

The agency registered an FIR on 12 May based on a complaint lodged by Varun Bhardwaj, director of the Department of Higher Education’s NTA division.

According to the CBI, a preliminary inquiry conducted by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) confirmed the authenticity of some of the leaked questions, prompting the government to cancel the examination.

“In April 2026, one Shubham of Nasik informed Yash Yadav that Mangilal had approached him for arranging leaked NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the examination for his younger son for Rs 10-12 lakh,” the remand application stated.

The probe agency alleged that on 29 April, Yash Yadav shared leaked Physics, Chemistry and Biology question papers in PDF format through Telegram.